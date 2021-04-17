Coach Dominique Ducharme said Saturday that Gallagher won't need surgery to repair his fractured thumb, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gallagher still isn't expected to return until mid-May, which means he'll likely remain on long-term injured reserve for the rest of the regular season. The Canadiens are still on track to make the playoffs without Gallagher, but his addition at the beginning of the postseason will be a major boost. After all, the 28-year-old posted 14 goals through 35 games before this injury.