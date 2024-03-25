Gallagher had an assist and two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Seattle.
That assist is Gallagher's first point in five games. Long gone are the 30-goal campaigns. The physical winger has just 11 goals and 21 points through 65 games with an ugly minus-25 rating. He's posting the lowest points-per-game total of his career.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Jumps on Jackets early•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Puts Habs on board•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Helps in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Strikes in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to return Thursday•