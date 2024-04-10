Gallagher scored two goals and registered an assist in a 9-3 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It was Gallagher's first three-point game of the 2023-24 campaign. He's up to 13 goals and 26 points in 73 outings this season. Although Gallagher did surpass the 50-point milestone in back-to-back campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19, the 31-year-old has played a limited role this season (13:48 of ice time per contest) and consequently hasn't made consistent offensive contributions.