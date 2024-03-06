Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

Gallagher beat Juuse Saros from the high slot to give Montreal its first goal after falling behind, 2-0. They would score on a lucky bounce just six seconds later and came back again in the third period to eventually halt Nashville's eight-game win streak. For Gallagher, it was his second goal in five games and ninth of the season.