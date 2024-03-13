Gallagher scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and picked up four penalty minutes in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Columbus.
Gallagher scored the game-winning goal just 21 seconds into the game, when he redirected a pass from Jake Evans. It was the third goal in the last eight games for Gallagher, who is up to 11 for the season, his most since 2020.
