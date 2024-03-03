Gallagher had an assist, one shot on net, two blocks, two hits and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
It was a typical pugnacious night for Gallagher, whose assist came with contact. He battled in the corner and dislodged the puck before setting up Jake Evans for the Canadiens' second goal. The assist was Gallagher's second point in the eight games since serving a five-game suspsension.
