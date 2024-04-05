Gallagher had two assists and four shots on net in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
The second line combined for Montreal's first two goals, both scored by Joel Armia and assisted by Gallagher and Alex Newhook. It was Gallagher's fourth multi-point effort of the season and first since Nov. 4. The 31-year-old has remained healthy for the first time since 2018-19; the five games he's missed was due to a suspension. No longer the asset he was back in those years, Gallagher has 23 points through 70 games.
