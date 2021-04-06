Gallagher fractured his thumb Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gallagher took a shot off his hand and immediately left Monday's game in the first period. A clearer picture of his timeline could be available in the coming days, but he's expected to miss several weeks with the injury.
