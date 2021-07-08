Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Gallagher played through a groin injury in the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gallagher wasn't great from a scoring standpoint in the playoffs, notching just six points in 22 contests. He still made his presence felt with 47 hits and 52 shots on net while filling a top-six role. The severity of the winger's groin injury is unknown.