Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Gallagher played through a groin injury in the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gallagher wasn't great from a scoring standpoint in the playoffs, notching just six points in 22 contests. He still made his presence felt with 47 hits and 52 shots on net while filling a top-six role. The severity of the winger's groin injury is unknown.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs helper Friday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Delivers assist in overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Garners helper in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Adds assist in Game 3•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rebounder to seal victory in Game 1•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Monday•