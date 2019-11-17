Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Redirect goal extends point streak

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Gallagher found an open space in front of the net when he redirected Jeff Petry's shot/pass for the game's opening goal, the forward's ninth in 20 games. The score extended Gallagher's point streak to three games (two goals, one assist).

More News
Our Latest Stories