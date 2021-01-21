Gallagher scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Gallagher tied the game at 3-3 with his goal late in the second period. He was a constant nuisance for Braden Holtby, but only found twine once. Gallagher is up to three points, 19 shots and a plus-2 rating in four games. A top-line winger with a hefty shot volume, Gallagher makes for an appealing option in many fantasy formats.