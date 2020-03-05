Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Under the weather

Gallagher is dealing with an illness ahead of Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Canadiens have yet to officially rule Gallagher out, so his status against the Lightning will likely boil down to a game-time decision, but he should be considered questionable at best at this point. If he's unable to go, the Canadiens will either have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen or promote a skater from their AHL affiliate ahead of puck drop.