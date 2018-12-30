Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Gets rare goal
Kulak scored a goal on three shots along with two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's loss to the Lightning.
Kulak's seeing-eye blast from the point avoided sticks and body parts to get past Andrei Vasilevskiy, tying the game at four apiece in the third period. It was his first goal since joining the Canadiens and just third in 116 NHL games. So, despite having points in two straight contests, offense is not part of his game. And now that he's no longer skating on the top pair with Shea Weber, Kulak's ice time and scoring opportunities have dwindled.
