Kulak posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Kulak has two helpers over his last six games. The 30-year-old defenseman doesn't tend to chip in much offense from a third-pairing role, which has occasionally led to him seeing limited minutes as well. He's produced 15 points, 88 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-3 rating over 80 appearances this season.