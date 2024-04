Kulak (head) will be in the lineup versus the Blues on Monday, per NHL.com.

Kulak has managed just one point in his last 13 games while recording 19 blocks and 14 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, the defenseman shouldn't be expected to offer much in fantasy formats outside of defensive stats. With Kulak and Cody Ceci (illness) back in the lineup, Troy Stecher will be relegated to the press box.