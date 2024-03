Kulak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Kulak snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old defenseman has 13 points over 64 contests this season, with four of those points coming over seven games in March. He's added 72 shots on net, 56 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating on the year while filling a third-pairing role that's produced little fantasy impact.