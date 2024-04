Kulak provided an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Despite the lopsided score, Kulak also managed to go minus-1. The helper was his first point in 11 contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has 14 points, 80 shots on net, 67 hits, 73 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 75 outings overall, offering minimal fantasy upside from his third-pairing role.