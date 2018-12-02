Kulak was paired with Shea Weber on the top defensive pair Saturday, logging a season-high 20:38 of ice time in a 5-2 win over the Rangers. He finished plus-2 with three shots, one blocked shot and four hits in the win.

Kulak has quickly moved up the pecking order since being called up from AHL Laval last week. Coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette after practice Thursday that he plans to rotate defensemen to skate with Weber, but also said he'll leave someone there if he "does the job." Kulak appears to have passed the "doing the job" test against New York. Cowan reports Julien had praise for Kulak following Saturday's win. "I thought he played a good game," the coach said. "He's a guy who skates well, he's a guy who closes the play quickly. What I saw tonight at least, it's one game, but it's a good game." If he continues gets ample minutes alongside the offensively capable Weber, who scored two goals Saturday, Kulak could register some points for himself.