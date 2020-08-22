Price gave up three goals on 17 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

The Flyers led for nearly the whole game after Ivan Provorov beat Price just 28 seconds into the first period. Price didn't face a high volume of shots, but he was a little too leaky to force Game 7. The 33-year-old only allowed three goals three times in 10 starts during the playoffs, and he had two shutouts. He'll still be a top-10 fantasy option in goal heading into 2020-21 drafts despite his 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage in 58 starts during 2019-20.