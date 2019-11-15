Canadiens' Carey Price: Could make back-to-back starts
Price, who will start Friday against the Capitals, has not been ruled out to start Saturday against the Devils, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien announced Price as the starter Friday in Washington, but he will wait until after that game to decide who starts Saturday. It's been the team's practice to give Price a day off when playing back-to-back sets. Backup Keith Kinkaid, who played for New Jersey the last six seasons, has started three games, all in back-to-back situations. Julien said he's weighing all factors, including the fact that Kinkaid could be facing his former team, a group that may know his weaknesses. If Price, who had a day off from practice Wednesday and faces minimal pressure Friday, could return for Saturday's home game.
