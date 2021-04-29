Coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Thursday that Price's latest concussion test results were encouraging and that the 33-year-old netminder could resume skating soon, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

There's still no timeline for Price's return to game action, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear he's making progress in his recovery. The Canadiens only have eight regular-season games remaining, so Montreal may need to make the playoffs in order for Price to have a chance to return in 2020-21.