Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws start Saturday

Price will guard the home crease for Saturday's tilt against the Golden Knights.

Price has been a brick wall over his last three starts. During that span, he's allowed just two goals on 114 shots and earned a victory in all three. For the season, the 32-year-old still owns a disappointing 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories