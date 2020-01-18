Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws start Saturday
Price will guard the home crease for Saturday's tilt against the Golden Knights.
Price has been a brick wall over his last three starts. During that span, he's allowed just two goals on 114 shots and earned a victory in all three. For the season, the 32-year-old still owns a disappointing 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.
