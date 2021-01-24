Price made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.
It was his 350th career win. His best save was classic Price -- he slid across to rob Jake Virtanen on a backdoor one-timer mid-way through the second. With Jake Allen as his back-up, Price is poised to get the kind of support and rest he needs to excel in the regular season and dominate the playoffs. A Vezina nom may be coming.
