Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match
Price will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Toronto, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has struggled early on this season, compiling a 1-3-0 record while registering an ugly 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage over his first four appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will hope to turn things around Saturday in a daunting matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging 5.50 goals per game this season, first in the NHL.
