Price will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price has been highly inconsistent to start the year, allowing five goals in two of three games so far, including Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks. The 31-year-old will aim to get back on track in a third straight matchup against the Canucks, who have averaged 2.7 goals per game this season.