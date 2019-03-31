Canadiens' Carey Price: Helps Habs keep pace for wild card

Price made 23 saves in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Most importantly, Price helped the Habs keep pace for the second wild card in the East. He may need to perform miracles to get his team into the postseason, but if anyone can do it, it's Price. Keep him in your net -- he won't rest as long as Montreal is in the hunt.

