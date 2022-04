Price (rest) will not be available Sunday against Boston or Wednesday against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price could return for Montreal's season finale against Florida on Friday but it's unclear if he'll be available at this time. The veteran netminder is 0-4-0 with a brutal 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage since returning from knee and hip injuries this month. Sam Montembeault will start Sunday with Cayden Primeau backing up.