Price (concussion) worked as the top goalie in Sunday's practice, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.
Price's ability to participate in practice four days in advance of Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto bodes well for his availability for that game. Jake Allen (2.68 GAA, .907 save percentage) delivered roughly interchangeable on-ice performance compared to Price (2.64 GAA, .901 save percentage) this season, but Price's hefty contract will ensure that he gets the nod in Monteal's net when healthy.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Expected back for playoffs•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Ruled out for road trip•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Bringing equipment to Toronto•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will meet team in Toronto•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Resuming practice•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Still sidelined by concussion•