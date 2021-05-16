Price (concussion) worked as the top goalie in Sunday's practice, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Price's ability to participate in practice four days in advance of Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto bodes well for his availability for that game. Jake Allen (2.68 GAA, .907 save percentage) delivered roughly interchangeable on-ice performance compared to Price (2.64 GAA, .901 save percentage) this season, but Price's hefty contract will ensure that he gets the nod in Monteal's net when healthy.