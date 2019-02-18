Canadiens' Carey Price: Relief appearance turns into loss
Price allowed two goals Sunday, making 24 saves in relief of Antti Niemi as part of a 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
Antti Niemi got the start but did not last long, as the Habs' backup was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots in the opening 13:57. Meanwhile, Price, after Sunday's loss, has dropped four straight after posting a seven-game winning streak. The Canadiens' netminder now has a record to 23-16-5 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage.
