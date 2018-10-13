Canadiens' Carey Price: Ruled out with flu Saturday

Price is unavailable for Saturday's home game against the Penguins due to an illness.

The Canadiens have recalled Charlie Lindgren from AHL Laval under emergency conditions. Antti Niemi will likely patrol the crease for the Habs in the upcoming contest, but it's always best to wait for official confirmation on such matters before locking in fantasy lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories