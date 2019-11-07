Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Philadelphia

Price will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 25 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his seventh win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will try to secure his fourth victory in five starts in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that's gone 5-1-1 at home this year.