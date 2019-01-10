Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in St. Louis
Price will start Thursday's road game against the Blues, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price will return to the net after sitting out the second of a back-to-back set earlier this week. He was at top form in his last start, Monday's 1-0 road loss to the Wild. He's produced better numbers away from the Bell Centre, posting a road record of 8-3-2 with a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage.
