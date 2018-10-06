Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday

Price will guard the net Saturday night against the Penguins, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price played well in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs, which is encouraging after a down 2017-18 campaign. There are no back-to-backs on Montreal's schedule until the first full week of November, so Price could be a busy guy early on.

