Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Price is taking time to work with goalie coach Stephane Waite, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price allowed some cheapies in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg, dropping his goals-against average to 3.13 and save percentage to .888. Ducharme acknowledged the team needs to be better in front of Price, but Jake Allen got the start Saturday while Price gets one-on-one with Waite. Montreal is off until Tuesday's home game against the Senators, which might be enough time to get Price back in the lineup.