The Canadiens recalled Weise from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Brendan Gallagher sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes, so Weise will add depth to the forward corps for Thursday's matchup against the Lightning. Weise played 51 NHL games between the Canadiens and Flyers last year, generating 11 points.

