Staal (undisclosed) is injured and won't play in Monday's Game 3 against the Maple Leafs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ducharme didn't reveal the nature or severity of Staal's injury, but the veteran center will need to make a quick recovery with Game 4 on the horizon Tuesday. Cole Caufield will replace Staal in the lineup and make his postseason debut Monday.