Staal scored a goal in Florida's 5-2 victory over Detroit on Monday.

Staal has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last four games, providing a goal and two assists in that span. Overall in 2022-23 though, he's been limited to 13 goals and 25 points in 60 appearances. The 38-year-old's prime is well behind him and at this stage of his career, Florida uses him in a bottom-six capacity. Entering Monday's action, Staal was averaging a career-low 13:47 of ice time this season.