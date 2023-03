Staal scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, tipping home a Josh Mahura point shot, before setting up Anthony Duclair for an empty-netter late in the third. Staal's days of consistent fantasy relevance are far behind him, but the 38-year-old has provided a spark on offense in recent weeks, collecting five goals and seven points over 10 games in February.