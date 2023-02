Staal scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Ducks.

Staal got Florida on the board early in the second period, putting home a rebound off a Radko Gudas shot to cut the deficit to 2-1. The goal snapped a four-game scoreless skid for Staal. The 38-year-old center is up to 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 50 games this season while playing a bottom-six role.