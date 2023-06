Staal scored a shorthanded goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Staal opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 38-year-old has two points over his last two games since he snapped a 12-game skid. While he's far from a focal piece of the Panthers' offense, he can still chip in a bit from the fourth line. He has four points, 11 shots on net, 13 hits and am inus-3 rating through 17 playoff contests.