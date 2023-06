Staal logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Staal helped out on Brandon Montour's opening tally 4:08 into the game. It's been a sudden burst of offense for Staal, who has earned three of his five points this postseason over the last four games. The veteran center also has a minus-4 rating, 11 shots on net and 13 hits while working on the fourth line.