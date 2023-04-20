Staal provided a goal in Florida's 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Staal was on a six-game goal-scoring slump, during which he registered one assist. The 38-year-old is up to 24 goals and 60 points over 85 career playoff contests, though he was limited to just two goals and eight points in 21 outings during his previous playoff run with Montreal in 2021. That's not surprising given that Staal is serving as a bottom-six forward at this stage of his career. Even with the goal, which came midway through the second period, he logged just 10:43 of ice time Wednesday.