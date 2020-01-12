Kovalchuk scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators on Saturday.

His wrister went in off the right post. Kovalchuk has four points in four games with the Habs. The old man seems to still have it, despite pundits saying his signing was a bad one for the bleu, blanc et rouge. Check your wire. Kovy may be there and he might just help.