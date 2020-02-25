Capitals' Ilya Kovalchuk: Will skate on third line
Kovalchuk will play alongside Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin on the third line when he makes his Capitals debut Tuesday against the Jets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kovalchuk's initial assignment may not be a boon for his fantasy value, as his productive stint in Montreal was boosted by a generous average of 18:54 of ice time which does not seem to be in the cards initially in his new home. While the 36-year-old is expected to run the point on the second power-play unit, fantasy owners in standard formats would be wise to wait for a few games and see how the Russian responds to what appears to be a reduced offensive role.
