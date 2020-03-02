Kovalchuk registered an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Kovalchuk earned the secondary helper on Alex Ovechkin's second tally in the first period. It's Kovalchuk's first point in three games with the Capitals. For the season, he's at 23 points , 105 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 42 contests, which also includes stints in Montreal and Los Angeles. Without a top-six role, Kovalchuk likely won't interest most fantasy owners.