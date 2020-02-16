Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Extends pointless streak
Kovalchuk had four shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The Canadiens' offensive slumber has affected Kovalchuk, who hasn't hit the scoresheet in any of the last four games. He began his stay in Montreal with 12 points over the first 15 contests, never going more than one match without a point. The 37-year-old forward, who is averaging 19:20 of ice time with Montreal, has proven there's still some hockey in him. As such, Kovalchuk is a prime candidate to be moved at the trade deadline Feb. 24. That would create a roster spot for a prospect like Ryan Poehling or Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
