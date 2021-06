Petry (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 against the Jets.

Petry left Sunday's Game 3 early, and with no break in between games, he'll need to recover quickly to suit up for Game 4. With a 3-0 series lead, the Canadiens can afford to exercise a bit of caution with the all-situations blueliner, if necessary. Either Xavier Ouellet or Alexander Romanov would fill Petry's spot if the veteran ends up sitting out.