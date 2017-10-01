Petry had one shot on goal and plus-2 over 19:11 of ice time in Saturday's 9-2 preseason win over the Senators.

Petry was lined up with Karl Alzner on Montreal's second pairing, and that looks like where he'll be when Montreal opens the regular season in Buffalo on Thursday. Petry finished the preseason with two points (one goal, one assist) and plus-1 over five games while averaging 17:15 of ice time per game.