Kotkaniemi is slated to sit as a healthy scratch for Monday's must-win Game 4 versus the Lightning, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Kotkaniemi logged just 11:38 of ice time in Friday's Game 3 loss after averaging 14:09 through the first two games of the series, so the writing was on the wall to an extent in regards to his status for Monday's must-win contest. If the Canadiens are unable to stave off elimination, Kotkaniemi will finish the season having picked up 20 points through 56 games.