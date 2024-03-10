Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Kotkaniemi's stock has really fallen in Raleigh since the start of the season. He saw his second-lowest TOI of the season Saturday (8:06) and has averaged just 10:16 over his last 15 games, with only four points to his credit over that span. With the recently acquired Jake Guentzel (lower body) expected to join the lineup at some point, Kotkaniemi might soon be the odd man out for the Hurricanes.